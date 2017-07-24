CBS 11 Hosting “The Amazing Race” Casting Call

CBS 11 is hosting an open casting call for “The Amazing Race” on Friday, August 18 from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Sam Pack’s Five Star Chevrolet, located at 1735 South Interstate-35E in Carrollton, Exit 442 off of the interstate, across from Sam Pack’s old location. Click here for a map and directions!

Prospective teams of two people will record a short video — up to one minute in length — to be submitted to the show’s casting directors for consideration.

To be eligible, applicants must:

Apply with a teammate

Be 21 years of age or older at the time of application

Be United States citizens and must be living in the United States

Not be a current candidate for political office

Be in excellent physical and mental health, be willing to undergo physical and psychological examinations and testing, and meet all physical and psychological requirements

Be willing to authorize producers to conduct a background check

Disclose whether or not they have ever been charged with a felony or misdemeanor (other than minor traffic or parking violations) and whether or not they have had a restraining order entered against them

Have a valid U.S. passport or be in the process of obtaining a passport

Be able to travel for long periods of time without interruption, adaptable to various living and traveling situations, and must be willing to travel in close proximity with others of varied age, sex, race, background and experience

Must be willing to receive all necessary immunizations and take preventative medications as deemed medically necessary by the producers

The producers are searching for a diverse group of men and women who represent a broad cross-section of American society. Contestants will be selected based upon the following traits.

Strong-willed

Outgoing

Adventurous

Physically and mentally adept

Adaptable to new environments

Interesting lifestyles, backgrounds and personalities

Check out the official casting call page for more information, and click here for additional details about eligibility and other requirements. 103.7 KVIL-FM will also be on site for a radio remote on the day of the event!

About “The Amazing Race”

“The Amazing Race” is an adventure reality show hosted by Phil Keoghan. The show features teams of two on a trek around the world for approximately 30 days. At every destination, each team of two will have to compete in a series of challenges — some mental and some physical — and only when the tasks have been completed will they learn their next destination. Teams who are farthest behind will gradually be eliminated as the contest progresses, with the first team to arrive at the final destination winning $1 million.

Jerry Bruckheimer, Bertram van Munster, Jonathan Littman and Hayma Screech Washington are the executive producers for Bruckheimer Television and Earthview Inc. in association with Touchstone Television and Amazing Race Productions. “The Amazing Race” was created by Bertram van Munster and Elise Doganieri.