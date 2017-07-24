Mammoth Remains Uncovered In Parker County

PARKER COUNTY (CBS11) – A man in Parker County discovered mammoth remains as he was building a house.

Anthropologists believe the creature went extinct 10,500 years ago.

After the big find, a team of instructors and students started piecing together bones and animal’s life history.

For centuries, the Columbian Mammoth lay buried under a field in Parker County until last spring when the property owner grazed a piece of bone with a bulldozer.

Lori Gouge, Department Chair and Geology Professor at Weatherford College, believes the mammoth stood nine to 12 feet tall and was 30 years old.

“He could’ve been like 20,000 pounds or as much as three suburbans,” said Gouge.

In the lab at Weatherford College, half of the mammoth’s tusk is protected in a plaster jacket.

Geology Instructor William Seigler is co-leading the dig with Gouge. “This is a fairly significant find. Because usually you find a bone, a tusk; at least 15 percent of this animal is there.”

Students are also getting a chance to help dig up the property.

“They’re really excited. Because now, instead of sitting in a classroom, playing with piles of paper, they’re getting their hands dirty,” said Seigler.

The property owner donated the mammoth which will be cleaned and displayed at Weatherford College.

Gouge says erosion is helping to reveal these kinds of finds in North Texas.

In 2014, an Ellis County gravel pit owner donated a nearly complete skeleton of a mammoth discovered while digging sand and gravel.