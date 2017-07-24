CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
Police Seek Man Who Assaulted Two Different Women On Same Night

July 24, 2017 6:37 PM
Filed Under: Annie Gimbel, Assault, Crime, dpd, suspect, victim
Police in Dallas are looking for this man in connection to two assaults on two different women on Friday, July 21, 2017. (sketch credit: Dallas Police Dept.)

DALLAS (CBSDFW) – Dallas police are alerting citizens about a man who attacked two women last Friday.

First he tried to grab a woman at the Landera Apartments on 3901 Accent Drive near the intersection of Trinity Mills and Midway Road. She was walking her dog when it happened at 8:45 p.m.

Fifteen minutes later, the man followed another woman to her apartment and knocked on her door after she entered. When she opened her door, the suspect forced his way into her apartment and grabbed her. A male inside the apartment heard the altercation and pushed the suspect out of the door who then fled on foot.

Police described him as a black male, 25 to 35 years of age, approximately 5’9” tall, and weighing 200 to 250 pounds. The suspect was last seen wearing a light blue collared shirt, with short sleeves, similar to a mechanic shirt. He was wearing a skullcap or “do rag” with possibly a camouflage design on Friday night.

Anyone having any information regarding this offense is asked to contact the Dallas Police Assaults Unit at (214) 671-3593.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information called into Crime Stoppers that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense and other felony offenses. Call Crime Stoppers at: (214) 373-TIPS (8477), 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

