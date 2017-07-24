Prosecutor: Irvin Won’t Be Charged With Sexual Assault In Florida

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) – Prosecutors say there’s insufficient evidence to file sexual assault charges against Michael Irvin, a former football star for the Dallas Cowboys and the University of Miami.
A 27-year-old woman accused Irvin of drugging and sexually assaulting her at the W Hotel in Fort Lauderdale in March. The 51-year-old Irvin denied the allegations.
Broward State Attorney’s officials said in an email that there was insufficient evidence to file charges, adding that they would have had a difficult time getting a conviction.
Irvin’s lawyer Ken Padowitz has called a 2 p.m. news conference in Fort Lauderdale to discuss the case.
Back in June, Irvin, in an exclusive interview with 105.3 The Fan, said he was informed by law-enforcement officials in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., that his name will be cleared in the case.
