Prosecutor: Irvin Won’t Be Charged With Sexual Assault In Florida

July 24, 2017 11:27 AM
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) – Prosecutors say there’s insufficient evidence to file sexual assault charges against Michael Irvin, a former football star for the Dallas Cowboys and the University of Miami.

A 27-year-old woman accused Irvin of drugging and sexually assaulting her at the W Hotel in Fort Lauderdale in March. The 51-year-old Irvin denied the allegations.

Broward State Attorney’s officials said in an email that there was insufficient evidence to file charges, adding that they would have had a difficult time getting a conviction.

Irvin’s lawyer Ken Padowitz has called a 2 p.m. news conference in Fort Lauderdale to discuss the case.

Back in June, Irvin, in an exclusive interview with 105.3 The Fan, said he was informed by law-enforcement officials in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., that his name will be cleared in the case.

