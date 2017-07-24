CBS 11 NEWS @ 11: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 11:00 AM To 11:30 AM

Texas 7 Prison Escapee On Death Row Loses Federal Appeal

July 24, 2017 10:43 AM
Filed Under: Aubrey Hawkin, Dallas, Escaped Prisoners, Joseph Garcia, Texas 7

HOUSTON (AP) – A death row inmate who was part of the notorious “Texas 7” gang of escaped prisoners has lost a federal court appeal, moving him a step closer to execution.

Joseph Garcia has been turned down at the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. Attorneys for the 45-year-old Garcia argued he had deficient legal help at his trial and during earlier appeals.

After their December 2000 breakout from a South Texas prison, the gang committed numerous robberies, including the Christmas Eve holdup of a sporting goods store in the Dallas suburb of Irving where a police officer, 29-year-old Aubrey Hawkins, was killed.

The fugitives were captured in Colorado after a six-week national manhunt. One killed himself there.

Garcia and two others remain on death row. Three have been executed.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch