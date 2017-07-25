Best Places To Meet New People In DFW

By Shawn S. Lealos

When it comes to meeting new people, there are many questions that arise when someone is unfamiliar with their new town or home. Safety concerns are at the forefront, but there are also questions about where the best spots to meet nice people – both as singles and just as people looking for new friends. Luckily, the Dallas and Fort Worth area has a ton of options when it comes to places to meet new people, from bars and coffee houses to dog parks and more. Here is a look at the best places to meet new people in the DFW area.

Buzzbrews

2801 E. Commerce St.

Dallas, TX 75226

(214) 741-2801

www.buzzbrews.com

When looking for places to meet new people in the DFW area, bars might not be the best places but coffee shops are always a nice spot for like-minded people to strike up conversations. When it comes to Dallas, the Buzzbrews Kitchen is a perfect spot with a lot of events taking place every month to bring in locals for a good time. There is a great restaurant but also beer, wine, and mimosas on the menu as well. They are open 24 hours, so this is a great spot for anyone regardless of whether they are a night owl or an early morning person. Located in Deep Ellum, they also offer Art & Coffee nights and bring in live music, DJs and more.

Wild Detectives

314 W. Eighth St.

Dallas, TX 75208

(214) 942-0108

thewilddetectives.com

For book lovers, the Wild Detectives bookstore in Oak Cliff is one of the best spots for readers to meet up and have discussions, book groups, and more, and it is a great place for readers to meet new and exciting fellow readers. This bookstore opened in 2014 and was meant to be a location that served as a strong setting for conversation over even selling the books. To accomplish this, Wild Detectives has an actual bar located in the bookstore, selling beer, wine, cocktails, hot and soft drinks, and they even have a food menu. Want a place to find some new books and meet some new people in Dallas? Wild Detectives has you covered.

Twilight Lounge

2640 Elm St.

Dallas, TX 75226

(214) 741-2121

thetwilitelounge.com

There are still people who want to meet people in a club or bar and there are so many options in the Dallas and Fort Worth area that a person can often have trouble choosing. Anyone who wants to meet new people in the DFW area can find some great ones at the Deep Ellum’s own Twilite Lounge. Opened in 2013, the club has free live music almost every night of the week with an emphasis on jazz on most nights. There is also a comfortable patio, a jukebox for when the bands aren’t playing, and they make sure to use their big TVs during football season for anyone who wants to meet some fellow NFL fans on Sundays.

Dallas Comedy House

3025 Main St.

Dallas, TX 75226

(214) 741-4448

www.dallascomedyhouse.com

One problem that a lot of people have when it comes to meeting new people is being introverted or shy. The Dallas-Fort Worth area has a way to help a person break out of their shell while also helping them meet some new people along the way. The Dallas Comedy House offers improv classes, which serves a couple of purposes. First of all, it will help a person get more comfortable with talking in large or small groups and help them break out of their shell. Plus, as an added measure, it will help a person meet other people who are possibly trying to solve the same problems. Even if you don’t strike up a friendship with someone in the class, it will help you meet people later down the road.

Frisco Dog Park

3335 4th Army Memorial Road

Frisco, TX 75034

(972) 292-6506

www.friscodogpark.org

Dog owners are a special breed of people. However, when it comes to meeting other dog owners and setting up play dates for the pooches, there isn’t a much better place to go than the Frisco Dog Park. Not only is this a great place to bring the doggies to play but the Frisco Dog Park also offers numerous activities and events through the year for lots of fun in the sun. The Frisco Dog Park is open from sunrise to sunset, except on Thursdays.

