Cowboys Corner Lewis Found Not Guilty On Assault Charges

July 25, 2017 5:29 PM
Filed Under: Dallas Cowboys, Jourdan Lewis, NFL
MIAMI GARDENS, FL - DECEMBER 30: Jourdan Lewis #26 of the Michigan Wolverines tries to avoid the tackle of Carlos Becker III #15 of the Florida State Seminoles in the first half during the Capitol One Orange Bowl at Sun Life Stadium on December 30, 2016 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Chris Trotman/Getty Images)

By Josh Clark  & Mike Fisher

DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) – A Michigan court found Dallas Cowboys corner Jourdan Lewis not guilty of misdemeanor domestic violence charges on Tuesday.

Dallas selected Lewis in the third round out of the University of Michigan in the 2017 NFL Draft.

Lewis had hoped to “squash’’ the allegations of domestic violence before the start of training camp in Oxnard.

To his credit, Lewis has insisted all along that he would be acquitted.

The Cowboys also expressed confidence in his innocence and character leading up to the trial.

Lewis nor the Cowboys have commented since he was found not guilty on Tuesday.

This is a developing news story. Refresh for the latest details.

