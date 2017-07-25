Cowboys Corner Lewis Found Not Guilty On Assault Charges

By Josh Clark & Mike Fisher
DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) – A Michigan court found Dallas Cowboys corner Jourdan Lewis not guilty of misdemeanor domestic violence charges on Tuesday.
Dallas selected Lewis in the third round out of the University of Michigan in the 2017 NFL Draft.
Lewis had hoped to “squash’’ the allegations of domestic violence before the start of training camp in Oxnard.
To his credit, Lewis has insisted all along that he would be acquitted.
The Cowboys also expressed confidence in his innocence and character leading up to the trial.
Lewis nor the Cowboys have commented since he was found not guilty on Tuesday.
