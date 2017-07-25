Critical Blood Shortage And Emergency Call For Donors

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The American Red Cross says despite an emergency call for blood donors earlier this month they still face a critical blood shortage.
Officials say they received 61,000 fewer donations during the last two months. They are urging eligible donors of all blood types to give now.
If you donate with the Red Cross July 26 through August 31 you will receive a $5 Target gift card.
You can schedule an appointment to donate using the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, by visiting the American Red Cross website or by calling 800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). Scheduling an appointment and completing an online RapidPass questionnaire can reduce the time it takes to donate.