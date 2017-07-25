CBS 11 NEWS @ 11: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 11:00 AM To 11:30 AM

Critical Blood Shortage And Emergency Call For Donors

July 25, 2017 11:27 AM

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The American Red Cross says despite an emergency call for blood donors earlier this month they still face a critical blood shortage.

American Red Cross collections staff member Cherrelle Simon collects a blood donation from Clint Kraft. (credit: Amanda Romney/American Red Cross)

Officials say they received 61,000 fewer donations during the last two months. They are urging eligible donors of all blood types to give now.

If you donate with the Red Cross July 26 through August 31 you will receive a $5 Target gift card.

Blood Mobile (American Red Cross, North Texas Region)

You can schedule an appointment to donate using the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, by visiting the American Red Cross website or by calling 800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). Scheduling an appointment and completing an online RapidPass questionnaire can reduce the time it takes to donate.

