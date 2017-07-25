Dan’s Tuesday KRLD Forecast – July 25, 2017

Bad news first: I hope you enjoyed our brief reprieve of 100 degrees, because they are coming back, but not for too long. High pressure in the upper levels will build back across north Texas today- Friday warming temperatures back to or slightly above 100 degrees. Factor in the high humidity, the heat index will approach 108 degrees, especially by Wednesday and Thursday. Therefore, a heat advisory has been issued at LEAST through tomorrow, and possibly Thursday. Speaking of Thursday, this may be the hottest day so far this summer…time will tell.

Now the good news… By Friday, ANOTHER weather change arrives by late evening….a weak cool front will try to back in from the northeast, increasing storm chances and cooling temperatures down a bit. Precipitation chances are at 30%. Highs on Friday will be close to 100 degrees again, but drop into the middle 90s on Saturday and Sunday. With the front lurking across north Texas, I’m keeping storm chances in the forecast.

A peek at next week…. a northwesterly flow in the upper levels will keep things a bit unsettled, with a chance for storms and near normal temperatures (Avg. high 97 degrees).

Heat Advisory for all of north TX through Wednesday.

Six 100-degree days so far in 2017 L and more to come!

High temperatures approaches 100 degrees today.

59” above normal at DFW for 2017. 4.12” in July. 12.56” since June 1 st . 24.42” total for 2017.

. 24.42” total for 2017. Weather change arrives Friday into the weekend, rain and cooler temperatures!

*Normal High: 97…Normal Low: 76*

Today: Heat advisory. Mostly sunny and hot. High: Upper 90s. Heat index 103-105. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

Tonight: A fair sky. Warm and muggy. Low: Upper 70s. Wind: South 10-15mph.

Wednesday: Heat Advisory. Mostly sunny and hot. High: near 100. Heat index: 104-107. Wind: South: 10-15mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, continued hot. High: Lower 100’s. Heat index: 104-108.

Friday: Partly cloudy and continued hot. Storm chances increase late. High: Near 100.

Saturday and Sunday: Partly cloudy. Chance of storms. COOLER. Highs: Mid 90s.