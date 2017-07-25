Delivery Drivers Targeted By Thieves

GRAPEVINE (CBSDFW.COM) – Delivery drivers are being targeted by car thieves in Grapevine.

Grapevine Police put out an alert on their Facebook page saying, “Detectives believe someone may be ordering food for delivery in order to steal the driver’s car.”

On Sunday, food orders were made to two different restaurants in Grapevine.

Police said in the first case, Chinese food was delivered to a woman who said she never made the order.

A few hours later, pizza was being delivered to the same address when the delivery driver remembered something in his car, turned around and saw a man in the driver’s seat.

Police said the suspect drove off, but crashed nearby and ran off.

Grapevine Police urges business owners to remind drivers to remove their keys and lock their cars while making deliveries.

“While this is the only case we are working where a delivery driver may have been targeted, we want to prevent someone else from becoming a victim,” the Facebook post stated.