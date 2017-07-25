Gasol Signs 3-Year Deal With Spurs

July 25, 2017 7:02 AM
Filed Under: NBA, Pau Gasol, San Antonio Spurs

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — The San Antonio Spurs have signed Pau Gasol to a three-year contract.

The Spurs announced the signing on Monday. Gasol opted out of the two-year deal he signed last summer to give the Spurs more salary cap flexibility to supplement the roster in free agency. But he always intended to re-sign with San Antonio, where he averaged 12.4 points and 7.8 rebounds in just over 25 minutes per game last season.

Gasol played 64 games, filling a starting role and coming off the bench for a team that won 61 games and lost to Golden State in the Western Conference finals.

Gasol’s help allowed the Spurs to add Rudy Gay and Brandon Paul in free agency.

