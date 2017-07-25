Version Of Norman Rockwell’s ‘Tough Call’ To Sell At Auction

DALLAS (AP) — A rendering by Norman Rockwell of one of his best known paintings is expected to sell next month at auction for at least $300,000.
An Austin family recently discovered they had the study — the last practice run before a painter creates the original — for Rockwell’s “Tough Call.”
The painting with three umpires looking skyward pondering whether to call a game because of rain arguably is the most recognizable of his baseball-themed works.
The original is in the possession of the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York.
The Austin family had thought they had a print of the work before they had it examined.
Dallas-based Heritage Auctions is accepting bids on the work starting Aug. 19.
Heritage recently sold another Rockwell study for about $1.3 million.
(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)