Version Of Norman Rockwell’s ‘Tough Call’ To Sell At Auction

DALLAS (AP) — A rendering by Norman Rockwell of one of his best known paintings is expected to sell next month at auction for at least $300,000.

An Austin family recently discovered they had the study — the last practice run before a painter creates the original — for Rockwell’s “Tough Call.”

The painting with three umpires looking skyward pondering whether to call a game because of rain arguably is the most recognizable of his baseball-themed works.

The original is in the possession of the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York.

The Austin family had thought they had a print of the work before they had it examined.

Dallas-based Heritage Auctions is accepting bids on the work starting Aug. 19.

Heritage recently sold another Rockwell study for about $1.3 million.

