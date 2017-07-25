Police Drop Charges Against Whitehead, Say They Had The Wrong Guy

DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) – The Lucky Whitehead story just took another turn.

The charges against the wide receiver have been dropped, 105.3 The Fan’s Mike Fisher reported on Tuesday.

ALERT: #LuckyWhitehead agent ricco Hughes tells me shoplifting 'charges have been dropped.' Ex #Cowboys lucky was telling me the truth — mike fisher ✭ (@fishsports) July 25, 2017

Prince William County Police later confirmed the report by saying that they had the wrong guy.

“The man charged on the morning of June 22 was not in possession of identification at the time of the encounter; however, did verbally provide identifying information to officers, which included a name, date of birth, and social security number matching that of Rodney Darnell Whitehead, Jr. Officers then checked this information through the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles database. The DMV photo on file was then used to compare to the man who was in custody. Officers acted in good faith that, at the time, the man in custody was the same man matching the information provided. At this point, the police department is also confident in confirming that Mr. Whitehead’s identify was falsely provided to police during the investigation. The police department is currently seeking the identity of the man involved in the incident. Since the identifying information provided by the arrestee during the investigation was apparently false, the police department is working with the Prince William County Commonwealth Attorney’s Office to clear Mr. Whitehead from this investigation. The police department regrets the impact these events had on Mr. Whitehead and his family.”

The Dallas Cowboys cut Whitehead on Monday after learning that had supposedly missed a court date, stemming from a petty theft charge attached to his name.

The Cowboys have yet to comment on Whitehead’s status with the team.

Whitehead told Fish on Monday night that he had no idea about the alleged theft charge and that he wasn’t the person involved in the incident.

“Yup, the Cowboys just cut me. And from a false arrest! Wow!”

.@ninjafast22 of #Cowboys STRONGLY insists to me his innocence. 'I don't know who got arrested in Va. but it wasn't me. I NEVER once had 1/3 — mike fisher ✭ (@fishsports) July 24, 2017

Prior to being cut, Whitehead told Fisher he didn’t know “who got arrested in Virginia, but it wasn’t me.”

#LuckyWhitehead to me: 'Never an altercation w cops. They say this happened at a Wawa in Woodbridge at 1:34am. (That day) I was 2/3 — mike fisher ✭ (@fishsports) July 24, 2017

This is a developing news story.