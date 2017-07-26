DeMarcus Lawrence On Aaron Rodgers, “He’s The White Michael Vick”

DALLAS (105.3 THE FAN) – Aaron Rodgers is one of the most accomplished quarterbacks in the NFL, but who knew the Green Bay Packer QB was also one of the most feared scramblers?
On Tuesday afternoon, Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus ‘Tank’ Lawrence sat down with The Fan’s G-Bag Nation at Dallas Cowboys training camp in Oxnard and voiced his respect for Aaron Rodgers.
“Do you know how hard it is to sack Aaron Rodgers? He’s like the white Michael Vick,” said Lawrence. “Its great to lay them hands on him and take him down, but its not easy.”
Watch the full interview: