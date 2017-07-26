CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
Heat Advisory Extended Through Thursday Across North Texas

July 26, 2017 7:10 AM By Dan Brounoff
A Heat Advisory has been extended through Thursday across north Texas. Afternoon highs will approach 100 degrees today and close in on 102 degrees on Thursday. Factor in the humidity, the heat index will approach 110 degrees. Please stay hydrated and take frequent breaks if you have to work outdoors.

Now the good news. The ridge of high pressure that brought us the BRIEF heat wave will slide to the west of Texas on Friday. This will allow a cool front to slide through north Texas by late evening, bringing a 30% chance of strong storms. Highs on Friday will be close to 100 degrees, but drop into the low to mid 90s on Saturday and Sunday. As of now, I think most of the rain, for those of you that DO see some, will slide south of us by Saturday afternoon, allowing most of us to enjoy a decent and cooler weekend.

A peek at next week: a northwesterly flow in the upper levels will keep things a bit unsettled, with a chance for storms along with below normal temperatures (Avg. high 97 degrees).

• Heat Advisory for all of north TX through Thursday.
• Six 100-degree days so far in 2017 
• High temperatures approach 100 degrees today.
• 2.54” above normal at DFW for 2017. Over half of our 24.42” of rain in 2017 has fallen since June 1st.
• Weather change arrives Friday into the weekend, scattered storms and cooler temperatures!

*Normal High: 97…Normal Low: 76*Today: Heat advisory. Mostly sunny and hot. High: Upper 90s. Heat index 104-108. Wind: South 10-15 mph.

Tonight: A fair sky. Warm and muggy. Low: Upper 70s. Wind: South 10-15mph.

Thursday: Heat advisory. Dangerous heat. Mostly sunny. High: Lower 100’s. Heat index: 105-110.

Friday: Partly cloudy and continued hot. Cool front, with storm chances increase late. High: Near 100.

Saturday and Sunday: Partly cloudy. Chance of scattered storms. Best chance the first half of Saturday. COOLER. Highs: Low to mid 90s.

Monday and Tuesday: Partly cloudy with below normal temperatures. Chance of scattered storms. High: Low 90s.

