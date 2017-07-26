Novak Djokovic To Sit Out Rest Of 2017, Including US Open

July 26, 2017 10:33 AM
Filed Under: Novak Djokovic, tennis, US Open

NEW YORK (AP) – Novak Djokovic is going to miss the rest of this season because of an injured right elbow.

Novak Djokovic of Serbia rests between games against Jerzy Janowicz of Poland during his first round Men’s Singles match on Day 1 of the 2016 U.S. Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 29, 2016 in New York City. (credit: Elsa/Getty Images)

That means Djokovic will pull out of the U.S. Open and end his streak of participating in 51 consecutive Grand Slam tournaments.

The two-time U.S. Open champion announced his decision Wednesday, saying “this is the decision that had to be made at this moment.”

Until now, Djokovic has never missed a major tournament since he entered his first, the 2005 Australian Open. That is the third-longest active run among men and seventh-longest in history.

