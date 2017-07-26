Swim Coach Indicted In Southlake Student’s Drowning Death

SOUTHLAKE (CBSDFW) – A swim coach was indicted in connection to the drowning death of a young Southlake swimmer last year.

Former Carroll ISD Coach, Tracy Anne Boyd was charged with abandonment and endangering a child by criminal negligence.

Last June, Elise Cerami, 13, drowned during swim practice. The medical examiner ruled the competitive swimmer’s death an accidental drowning.

But her family insists she was healthy. Elise’s mom has since started advocating for swim safety.

“Watching her swim was like watching my own Olympics every day,” Elise’s mother, Lori Cerami told CBS11 in a previous interview. “Now we live every day with a giant hole in our life.”

Tonight she said she hopes “this creates the attention needed for heightened water safety. The goal is the same — drowning prevention.”

The Cerami family sent CBS11 the following statement: