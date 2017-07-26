Trump Says Transgender People Not Allowed To Serve In U.S. Military

On Wednesday morning, President Donald Trump tweeted that transgender individuals will not be allowed to serve in the U.S. military “in any capacity.”
Transgender service members have been able to serve openly in the military since last year, when former Defense Secretary Ash Carter ended the ban.
Military chiefs recently announced a delay on allowing transgender people from enlisting. But transgender troops are already serving openly in the military.
Unofficial estimates say 7,000 transgender people are currently serving.
It’s unclear if they will now be discharged.
