Knowing The ‘In’s & Out’s’ Of Exercising In The Texas Heat

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Temperatures continue to rise across North Texas and on days like today, when temperatures are expected to hit the triple-digits, the heat can take a serious toll on your health.

Some runners along the Katy Trail in Dallas say they plan to take extra precautions before lacing up. On any given day the trail is loaded with runners, but the oppressive weather has a lot of runners taking some time off – for safety reasons.

Health experts say if you are going out for a morning run, the key is to hydrate. Be sure to drink water before, during, and after you exercise and if you start to feel weak or dizzy…stop.

One runner who stuck to her usual schedule said, “You notice everyone’s running slows down. Oh yeah, like water’s important. I was kinda dying on the way here.”

If you aren’t used to exercising in the hot weather be careful. Experts with the American College of Sports Medicine say people who aren’t acclimated to the North Texas summer temperatures, or who get dehydrated, are at higher risk of suffering heat exhaustion. Those people with a larger body mass, whether they’re overweight or very muscular, are particularly at risk for heat-related illnesses.

One way to keep safe from the heat is to just stay out of it. That’s a decision one Dallas runner was wishing he had made. “I feel terrible, as you can see now,” he said. “I feel like I’m done.”

Runner’s World Magazine suggests that even veteran runners make changes when it comes to summer weather. They suggest runners make adjustments: picking different times of day for higher-intensity workouts and finding routes with grass and that may provide shade.

Runners should also wear as little as possible: apparel that’s light in color, lightweight, and has vents or mesh is best. It’s also recommended that runners watch their alcohol intake and know the effects of any medication they’re taking. Some medications can have a dehydrating effect.