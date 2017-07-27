Retail Gasoline Prices In Texas, Nationwide Up 2 Cents

COPPELL (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Retail gasoline prices in Texas and across the country rose an average 2 cents per gallon this week.

AAA Texas on Thursday reported the average price at the pump statewide was $2.10 per gallon. Drivers across the U.S. are paying an average $2.29 per gallon.

The association survey found that San Antonio has the cheapest gasoline in Texas this week at an average $2 per gallon. Dallas has the most expensive gasoline statewide at an average $2.18 per gallon. Process in Fort Worth was just a few cents lower with drivers paying $2.15 for a gallon of gasoline.

AAA analysts say retail gasoline prices could keep going up and wholesale crude oil prices increase.

“With a few more weeks of summer ahead and plenty of time to fit in more leisure travel before school begins, analysts say demand for gasoline may increase before the summer travel season ends,” explained AAA Texas Representative Daniel Armbruster.

