2 Horses Killed In Dallas Barn Fire

July 27, 2017 11:24 AM
Filed Under: Animals, Barn Fire, Dallas, Dallas Fire Rescue, horses

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Investigators are trying to determine what started a fire at a barn in Dallas early Thursday. It happened at about 1:30 a.m. in the 9400 block of Leon Drive, just off of Interstate-20 in the southeastern part of the city. Two horses died in the blaze.

When crews from Dallas Fire-Rescue first arrived at the scene, they found smoke coming from the barn, and bales of hay were on fire. Workers forced their way into the barn and were able to rescue 18 horses from the building. After getting the animals to safety, firefighters could then turn their attention to the flames.

The fire was kept to one general area of the barn and ultimately extinguished.

Although two horses did not survive the fire, no people were injured. Animal Control officials were notified about the incident and came out to assist with the animals. The cause of the fire is now under investigation.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch