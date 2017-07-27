2 Horses Killed In Dallas Barn Fire

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Investigators are trying to determine what started a fire at a barn in Dallas early Thursday. It happened at about 1:30 a.m. in the 9400 block of Leon Drive, just off of Interstate-20 in the southeastern part of the city. Two horses died in the blaze.

When crews from Dallas Fire-Rescue first arrived at the scene, they found smoke coming from the barn, and bales of hay were on fire. Workers forced their way into the barn and were able to rescue 18 horses from the building. After getting the animals to safety, firefighters could then turn their attention to the flames.

The fire was kept to one general area of the barn and ultimately extinguished.

Although two horses did not survive the fire, no people were injured. Animal Control officials were notified about the incident and came out to assist with the animals. The cause of the fire is now under investigation.