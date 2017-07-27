Southwest Airlines Beats Q2 Forecasts

DALLAS (AP) – Southwest is reporting second-quarter net income of $746 million.
On a per-share basis, the Dallas company reported profit of $1.23 Thursday. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.24 per share, or 4 cents better than industry analysts had expected, according to a survey by Zacks Investment Research.
The airline posted revenue of $5.74 billion in the period, also edging out expectations.
Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. have risen 19 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has climbed 11 percent.
