American Airlines Beats Q2 Expectations

July 28, 2017 8:48 AM
Filed Under: American Airlines, Fort Worth

FORT WORTH (AP) – American Airlines’ second-quarter results beat most expectations thanks to strong demand for tickets.

For the period ended June 30, the world’s biggest airline earned $803 million, or $1.63 per share. A year ago the Fort Worth, Texas, company earned $950 million, or $1.68 per share.

Earnings, adjusted for one-time costs, came to $1.92 per share. That’s better than the $1.87 per share that analysts polled by Zacks Investment Research expected.

Revenue totaled $11.11 billion, also beating forecasts.

Shares rose slightly in Friday premarket trading.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch