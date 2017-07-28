Relief From The Heat Found At Local Splash Pads

DALLAS (CBSDFW) – The coolest real estate in Dallas Friday afternoon might be its splash pads where kids play in the water and parents stay happy.

“Let them come to the water park and be themselves,” says mother of three Roshunda Lambert. “Let them stay in the sun for a little while while they’re out here. By the time we get home, it’s a wrap.”

Little ones relished in their relief at Klyde Warren Park, too, though crowds were smaller than normal given the sweltering conditions. For some parents, the danger of the extreme heat was enough for them to forfeit the outdoors for spots such as the Perot Museum of Nature and Science.

“We figured instead of spending another day at the park or holed up watching TV trying not to die of heat exhaustion, we came to the Perot Museum,” says mom Kristen Jung.

Other flocked to Soar United in Farmers Branch, where tackling an obstacle course and inventing games provided the perfect opportunity for exhaustion.

“They’re kind of going stir crazy in the house, so we decided to get out somewhere where they can get some energy out,” says Heather Dorr, mother of two boys.

Parents say they appreciate that Dallas has so many hot weather options. But they’re also anxious for a cool down of sorts this weekend.

“Ninety-three degrees is a relief in Texas,” says Dorr.