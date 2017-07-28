First West Nile Virus Death Reported In Dallas County

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas County Health and Human Services has reported the first West Nile virus death in Dallas County for 2017.
The DCHHS says the patient was a resident in the 75248 zip code in Dallas and was diagnosed with the disease Friday, July 14. The patient was said to have had underlying medical conditions.
West Nile virus is a disease that’s spread by the bite of infected mosquitos. The disease can be transmitted to humans and animals.
There is no vaccine or specific treatment for West Nile virus, DCHHS says.