At Least 4 Injured In Arlington Apartment Fire

ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – A two-alarm fire at an apartment complex in Arlington has left at least four people injured.
Calls about the fire at the Running Brook apartments, near Park Row Drive, started coming in around 6:30 a.m.
When first-responders arrived they found heavy flames and smoke shooting from the roof of at least one of the units.
One of the injured reportedly has burns over 90-percent of their body. That victim was taken to Medical City of Arlington and then transported by air ambulance to the burn unit at Parkland Memorial Hospital.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
* This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.