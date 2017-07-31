Brounoff: The Summertime 100’s Give Us A Break

*Yesterday’s High: 94; Normal High: 97; Normal Low: 76*
- Seven 100-degree days so far in 2017 L
- 28” above normal at DFW for 2017, with more rain on the way.
- Rainiest times: Late Tuesday into Wed…….Friday
- Cooler temperatures this week…BELOW NOMAL!
Today: Passing high clouds and warm. High: low to mid 90s. Wind: ENE 5-10 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy and comfortable. Low: low to mid 70s. Wind: ESE 5 mph.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and comfortable. 30% chance of storms by late afternoon. High: mid to upper 80s. Wind: Lt. Var.
Wednesday: Cloudy and cooler. 40% chance of storms. High: Mid 80s.
Thursday: Partly cloudy and warmer. High: Low 90s.