Brounoff: The Summertime 100’s Give Us A Break

July 31, 2017 6:31 AM By Dan Brounoff
*Yesterday’s High: 94; Normal High: 97; Normal Low: 76*

  • Seven 100-degree days so far in 2017 L
  • 28” above normal at DFW for 2017, with more rain on the way.
  • Rainiest times: Late Tuesday into Wed…….Friday
  • Cooler temperatures this week…BELOW NOMAL!

Today: Passing high clouds and warm. High: low to mid 90s. Wind: ENE 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy and comfortable. Low: low to mid 70s. Wind: ESE 5 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and comfortable. 30% chance of storms by late afternoon.  High: mid to upper 80s. Wind: Lt. Var.

Wednesday: Cloudy and cooler. 40% chance of storms. High: Mid 80s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy and warmer. High: Low 90s.

