Meet Beltre! Fort Worth Zoo Names New Giraffe After Rangers Great

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The day after Texas Rangers’ Adrian Beltre reached the 3,000 hit milestone he was honored in a very unique way by the Fort Worth Zoo. Monday the zoo announced it is naming a nearly two month old reticulated giraffe calf “Beltre”.

Zoo officials say they did not pick the calf randomly, and they think the name fits.

Beltre the giraffe is one of the largest giraffe calves born in Fort Worth Zoo history, at six feet tall and 185 pounds. As an adult he will reach 18 feet tall and could weigh around 3,000 pounds.

He was up and moving around within minutes of being born, and is already spending time in the yard with the adult giraffes.

Fort Worth Zoo officials say that natural athletic ability and strength makes “Beltre” the perfect name.

Beltre and the entire giraffe herd will soon join other species in the Fort Worth Zoo’s new African Savanna exhibit, scheduled to open next year.