Rollercoaster Of Emotions For Rangers Fans In July

ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – A major trade, a milestone hit, and a hall of fame induction. In just two days, Texas Rangers fans have gone through a rollercoaster of emotions.

“Worst trade in the history of MLB!” declared young Reid Gethrow, when asked about the loss of Yu Darvish at Monday’s game.

Five years after joining the Rangers, Darvish is headed to Los Angeles in a deal with the Dodgers.

“We know him and love him as a Ranger, at the same time I get the rationale,” said Blair Browning.

Broken-hearted fans, though, are hoping he’s not gone for good, and in a press conference Monday, Darvish didn’t rule out a return to the team, if offered a good deal in the offseason.

Fans at Monday’s game say they were happy by another headline – Ivan “Pudge” Rodriguez’s induction into the Baseball Hall of Fame.

“Pudge is my favorite player,” said Gethrow.

“Pudge has been great. I’ve watched him since the beginning. I’ve heard nothing but good things about him,” said Pete Asfour.

“Pudge is always a guy who’ll always be loved around here, so it was an exciting moment, especially since it happened the same day as Beltre’s 3,000th hit,” said Browning.

That hit came one game too soon for fans who’d already bought tickets for Monday’s game.

“I kept saying well, just let him wait until Monday night, wait until Monday night,” joked Reverend Clifford Creeks, who brought members of the Allen Chapel Baptist Church to see the game.