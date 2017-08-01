30 Cowboys Players. 30 Springsteen Songs (Jason Garrett Will Be So Proud!)

By Mike Fisher

OXNARD, Calif. (105.3 The Fan) – As fans of the Dallas Cowboys know, coach Jason Garrett is a Bruce Springsteen guy. As even more folks now know, Garrett — like “The Boss’ a Jersey guy himself — is fond of using Springsteen as a teaching tool for his players.

Forget that maybe some of the guys might find, oh, Jay-Z more relatable; Garrett’s points are made, if only we’d all listen, the same way the coach wishes we’d all listen to more Bruce.

Or, we can just peruse Springsteen song titles and apply them to the Cowboys as they prepare to shift from training camp in Oxnard to the Hall-of-Fame Game in Canton.

Here goes:

1 ’The Angel’ – Jason Witten.

2 ‘Seven Angels’ – The number of Cowboys stars who won’t play in Preseason Game 1 at Canton?

3 ’It’s Hard To Be A Saint In The City’ – Ezekiel Elliott.

4 ’4th Of July, Asbury Park’ – Damien Wilson (though it was FC Dallas’ park).

5 ‘Born To Run’ – QB Dak Prescott, adding options. Though if Bruce had also written ‘Born To Pass,’ I might go with that.

6 ‘Racing In The Street’ – Terrance Williams (including in parking lots against his buddies).

7 ‘The Price You Pay’ – La’el Collins (and soon, Zack Martin).

8 ‘Open All Night’ – The un-cover-able Cole Beasley.

9 ‘Cover Me’ – A challenge from Dez Bryant.

10 ‘The Line’ – Er, the offensive line?!

11 ‘The Wall.’ – Or this.

12 ‘Heaven’s Wall.’ – OK, that’s enough.

13 ‘Glory Days’ – The ’99.9-percent’ retiree Tony Romo.

14 ‘Leap of Faith’ – The Olympic-like vaulter Byron Jones.

15 ‘Growin’ Up’ – Lewis and Awuzie and Woods and Green and all these kids in the secondary.

16 ‘Countin’ On A Miracle’ – Jaylon Smith.

17 ‘Lucky Town’ – Departed Cowboys receiver Lucky Whitehead.

18 Goin’ Cali’ – Well, again, we’re going to Ohio. But then back to Cali, so, yeah.

19 ’Sinaloa Cowboys’ – Well, it’s got ‘Cowboys’ in the title. But the song is about drugs. So, nah.

20 ‘Local Hero’ – Promising pass-rusher and Dallas native Damontre Moore.

21 ‘Gave It A Name’ – Rod Marinelli, who crafts a funny moniker for all his defensive guys.

22 ‘A Good Man Is Hard To Find’ – A woeful tale about pass-rushers.

23 ‘When You Need Me’ – Punter Chris Jones.

24 ’Straight Time’ – Kicker Dan Bailey.

25 ‘We Take Care Of Our Own’ – From ‘Second Chance Valley Ranch’ to ‘The Star,’ it is the Jerry Jones way.

26 ‘Down In The Hole’ – Well, it’s called ‘the slot,’ but around here, it belongs to Orlando Scandrick.

27 ’Wreckin’ Ball’ – Travis Frederick.

28 ‘The Hitter’ – Sean Lee. (Because Bruce hasn’t written a song called ‘General Lee’ or ‘The Mindreader.’

29 ‘My Beautiful Reward’ – And it will be, for Hall-of-Fame inductee Jerry Jones.

30 ’30 Days Out’ – The regular season looms …