‘Campus Carry’ Expands To Texas Community Colleges

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Beginning on Tuesday, students and staff members at community colleges throughout Texas will be allowed to carry concealed guns on campus as the state’s so-called ‘campus carry’ law expands. But there are still some restrictions.

Tarrant County College has put up signs designating select areas as gun-free zones. This includes performance halls and child care centers. These gun-free zones are marked on campus maps. Similar rules are in place at other community colleges across the state.

There are other restrictions on community college campuses as well. Those who choose to carry a concealed weapon must still have a valid handgun license. Rifles remain banned from the premises. Also, open carry will not be permitted.

This is an expansion of the state’s campus carry law that was passed by the Texas Legislature in 2015 and went into effect at all four-year public universities statewide in August of last year. Community colleges were given an extra year to prepare for the changes. That time is now over.

According to the law, private colleges were allowed to opt out of the campus carry rules, and many did.