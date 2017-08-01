Consumer Justice For Family Out $8K After Estate Sale

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A North Texas man says he fought for months to recover $8,000 tied to his mother’s estate. Then he called Cristin Severance for Consumer Justice.

Andre Murrell says his family thought of their matriarch as royalty. “My mother’s name was Elizabeth, and my family gave her the name Queen Elizabeth.” Sadly, she lost her battle with cancer in January. Murrell was a world traveler and avid shopper who owned a clothing business, so her family decided to hold an estate sale. Andre and his fiance, Adrianne Headen, leased credit card processors from creditcardprocessing.com, which also goes by the name iPayment.

Murrell said the machines worked fine before the sale but when things got busy, the swipers stopped working. Murrell called the company and said he was assured everything was working fine. “We were having to swipe the cards two and three times,” Murrell said, “so we had to enter everything in manually.” Murrell said while it took a little longer to input all the account numbers, the transactions went through without problems.

After the sale, the family expected to have the money transferred into their account within a few days. “It was a little over $8,100 in credit card transactions.” But days turned into weeks, then months. “At this point they start asking for additional information,” said Murrell. “’We need the last six months of your bank account information. We need addresses of the people who were at the sale.’” Murrell says they turned over everything they had, but the money never arrived. After months of complaining, Murrell said the company suddenly shut down his fiance’s account, leaving no trace of the transactions or their dealings with the business.

So Andre called Consumer Justice, and we contacted creditcardprocessing.com. A spokesperson told us red flags were raised after the family manually entered dozens of credit cards — something Murrell said they were forced to do. But the company said they would make it right. “Got a call right after you guys contacted them and they were so nice and professional,” Murrell said, “They apologized for the inconvenience and they wanted to get it rectified very quickly.”

Murrell told us the company offered to transfer the money into his account but he preferred to receive a check. Less than a week after Consumer Justice contacted iPayment, the company said it put the check in the mail for Murrell.

Here is iPayment’s full statement:

As a trusted provider of merchant processing services to small and medium sized businesses, we take great pride in providing superior service and support to our more than 140,000 customers. With that said, due to the heightened concerns and scrutiny around card payment fraud, we are sometimes required to flag transactions for further review and confirmation to protect our merchants, their customers and to remain within the guidelines set forth by the card issuers. This process sometimes requires us to hold funds for a period of time (typically up to 6 months) when dealing with irregular card transactions. While we attempt to work with our customers to mitigate these issues and release withheld funds as promptly as possible, resolution is contingent on numerous factors, including the merchant’s ability to prove the transactions were valid. In this instance, we are happy that we were able to connect with Ms. Headen and her fiance to resolve this matter for them.