DART Passenger Jumped, Beaten After Asking Man To Stop Smoking

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A DART passenger was ganged up on and beaten after asking a man to stop smoking on the train late Sunday night.

The assault happened a Northbound Green Line train near the Deep Ellum Station.

DART spokesman Mark Ball said five males and two females started to spit and hit the victim after he complained.

Cellphone video (see above) captured at the tumultuous scene, as the group followed the victim as he attempted to get away. It shows them continually hitting, kicking and punching him. Toward the end of the footage, the victim was hit with a skateboard in the head as he tried to protect himself o the ground.

The victim was later transported to Baylor Hospital just after midnight but refused to press charges.

However, an investigation continues and DART police are using their own footage taken that night on the platform.

The newest cellphone footage on the train was only made available to them Tuesday morning, according to Ball.

DART officials said they will press charges and hopes tips will lead to identifying the suspects.

Anyone with information pertaining to the case is asked to call DART police at 214.928.6300