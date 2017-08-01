Enjoy The Cooler Weather Over The Next Several Days

Yesterday’s High: 93..*Normal High: 97..Normal Low: 76*
- Active weather pattern for the next 10 days!
- Two cool fronts through Monday… brings rain and keeps temperatures 5-10 degrees below normal.
- Best rain chances Wed, Fri, Sun.
- 22” above normal at DFW for 2017.
- Seven 100-degree days so far in 2017 L
Today: Increasing clouds, continued warm. 20% chance of showers. Wind: NE 5 mph.
Tonight: Cloudy and mild. 30% chance of showers and storms. Low: Upper 70s. Wind: South 10-15mph.
Wednesday: Cloudy and damp. 50% chance of showers and storms. Higher chances south of DFW. High: Upper 80s. Wind: NE 5 mph.
Thursday: Partly cloudy, hot and humid. High: Mid 90s
Friday: Mostly cloudy and cooler. Chance of showers and storms along a cool front. High: Near 90.
Saturday and Sunday. Mostly cloudy and cool for this time of the year. Chance of showers and storms. Highs: Near 90.
Monday: Mostly cloudy and warm. Chance of showers and storms. High: Near 90.