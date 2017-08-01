Enjoy The Cooler Weather Over The Next Several Days

August 1, 2017 7:19 AM By Dan Brounoff
Filed Under: 1080 KRLD, August, Dallas, Dan Brounoff, Rain, Summer, Texas, Weather

Yesterday’s High: 93..*Normal High: 97..Normal Low: 76*

  • Active weather pattern for the next 10 days!
  • Two cool fronts through Monday… brings rain and keeps temperatures 5-10 degrees below normal.
  • Best rain chances Wed, Fri, Sun.
  • 22” above normal at DFW for 2017.
  • Seven 100-degree days so far in 2017 L

Today: Increasing clouds, continued warm. 20% chance of showers. Wind: NE 5 mph.

Tonight: Cloudy and mild. 30% chance of showers and storms. Low: Upper 70s. Wind: South 10-15mph.

Wednesday: Cloudy and damp. 50% chance of showers and storms. Higher chances south of DFW. High: Upper 80s. Wind: NE 5 mph.

Thursday: Partly cloudy, hot and humid. High: Mid 90s

Friday: Mostly cloudy and cooler. Chance of showers and storms along a cool front. High: Near 90.

Saturday and Sunday. Mostly cloudy and cool for this time of the year. Chance of showers and storms. Highs: Near 90.

Monday: Mostly cloudy and warm. Chance of showers and storms. High: Near 90.

More from Dan Brounoff
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch