Grand Jury To Hear Charges Against Cowboys LB Damien Wilson

August 1, 2017 6:40 AM By L.P. Phillips
Filed Under: charges, Crime, Dallas Cowboys, Damien Wilson, grand jury, Texas

DALLAS (1080 KRLD) – A grand jury will apparently hear scaled-back charges against Dallas Cowboys linebacker Damien Wilson.

Wilson was arrested July 4th on two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

According to police, Williams intentionally backed his truck into a woman during a dispute in a parking lot, then they say he got a out a rifle during the dispute.

READ MORE: Wilson Arrested For Aggravated Assault With A Deadly Weapon

But instead of directly-filing the two charges with prosecutors, police are asking a Grand Jury to hear the pickup truck matter as a felony and the gun charge as a misdemeanor.

It could take a couple months for that to happen. Both Frisco Police and the Collin County DA’s office are declining comment.

Wilson, 24, was a fourth-round pick by Dallas in 2015 and played in all 16 games for the Cowboys last season.

  1. YaValioCacaWates (@YaValioCacaWate) says:
    August 1, 2017 at 7:00 am

    Are there any of the Cowboys not in some kind of trouble? America’s team in the verge of becoming America’s felons team? At this rate, the boys will take themselves out as Super Bowl contenders again. Jerry is running out of time fast., don’t have too many years left.

