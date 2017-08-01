Little Rangers Fan Upset Over Yu Darvish Trade

August 1, 2017 11:13 AM
Filed Under: Baseball, Texas, Texas Rangers, Video, Yu Darvish

ARLINGTON (CBSDFW) – A little girl was so upset by the news of Rangers pitcher Yu Darvish being traded, she actually shed a few tears for him.

When a little Arlington girl named Savannah found out the Texas Rangers traded Yu Darvish to the Los Angeles Dodgers,  she got so emotional, she  retreated to a place in the house for some quiet reflection.

“She’s been a Rangers fan since she was born,” said her mom Tiffany. “With the Rangers being Yu’s first (American) team, she got really attached.”

The little girl not only watched baseball with her dad, she’s also been to several Rangers games.

Like most most Rangers fans, Savannah and her family were eagerly awaiting the news of Darvish’s fate as the MLB trade deadline approached.

Early Monday afternoon, when it looked like there would be no trade, the family breathed a sign of relief. “It was a roller coaster of emotions” said Tiffany. “We were all excited and then two seconds later, we were like oh no, Darvish is traded! Darvish is traded!”

Savannah was the one that took it the hardest.

“I think it was just the initial shock, she thought he was good to stay” said Tiffany.

After the shock, the family consoled their heartbroken fan and explained why it happened. “We told her it was ok, that is what makes our team better. Sometimes our needs change and we have to get rid of players” said Tiffany.

Tiffany says her daughter would still like to watch Darvish pitch, but she will always be a Rangers fan.

In fact, Roughned Odor was her second favorite player…and he may have already been bumped up to the number one spot in place of Yu.

 

