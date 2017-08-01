Redskins TE Jordan Reed Sees Specialist For Toe Injury

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) – Tight end Jordan Reed has left Washington Redskins training camp to see a specialist about his toe injury.

Coach Jay Gruden says Reed traveled to Charlotte, North Carolina, to see Dr. Robert Anderson on Tuesday. It was a planned visit.

Reed has been on the physically unable to perform list with a big toe injury since the start of camp. Gruden said there’s no timetable for Reed to join practice and considers him day to day.

The 27-year-old has been on the field during afternoon workouts, playing catch or practicing his footwork. Gruden said the team is not going to rush Reed’s recovery.

Reed had 66 catches for 686 yards and six touchdowns last season. He’s going into the second season of his $46.75 million, five-year contract.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)