Suspects Indicted For Murder Of Texas Teen Hours After He Graduated

August 1, 2017 12:35 PM
Filed Under: Carter High School, Cortney Ray Wright, grand jury, Irving, Irving Police, Jeremiah Robinson, LD Cox

IRVING (CBSDFW.COM) – A Dallas County grand jury has indicted two suspects accused of murdering a popular Carter High School student just hours after he graduated.

ld cox Suspects Indicted For Murder Of Texas Teen Hours After He Graduated

LD Cox (Credit: Family members)

26-year-old Cortney Ray Wright and 17-year-old Jeremiah Robinson allegedly shot LD Cox and wounded others at a 7-Eleven at Walnut Hill and Belt Line Road in Irving.

Cox had been a standout wide receiver and track star. He had been the prom king.

cortney ray wright Suspects Indicted For Murder Of Texas Teen Hours After He Graduated

(credit: Irving Police Department)

On that fateful night, Cox and several of his friends stopped at the convenience store around 2 a.m. It was there that Cox and his friends got into an argument with a group in another vehicle.

jeremiah robinson Suspects Indicted For Murder Of Texas Teen Hours After He Graduated

(credit: Irving Police Department)

Police say after the group from Carter High drove away, the suspect vehicle followed, pulled beside it and fired several shots. In all, three people in the car were shot. Cox was taken to Parkland Hospital but died from his injuries several hours later.

Irving police said they received a number of tips after releasing surveillance video from the convenience store. It was that information that led them to both Wright and Robinson.

This is a developing news story. Refresh for the latest details.

