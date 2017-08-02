CBS 11 NEWS THIS MORNING: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:30 AM To 7:00 AM
RAIN IN NORTH TEXASCurrent Conditions | Live Radar | Share Photos | Facebook | Twitter | Weather App

Dallas Mavericks Sign MWC Player Of Year Clavell From Puerto Rico

August 2, 2017 5:23 AM
Filed Under: Colorado State, Dallas Mavericks, Gian Clavell, mark cuban, mavs, Mountain West Conference, NBA, Puerto Rico

DALLAS (AP) — The Dallas Mavericks have signed free agent guard Gian Clavell, an undrafted rookie who has played for Puerto Rico’s national team.

Clavell was the Mountain West Conference player of the year at Colorado State last season. He averaged a league-high 20.4 points with 6.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 27 games for the Rams.

The 6-foot-4 Clavell is the second Puerto Rican native with the Mavs, joining guard J.J. Barea. His signing Tuesday came three weeks after Dallas signed 6-11 forward Maxi Kleber, who is from Dirk Nowitzki’s hometown in Wurzburg, Germany.

In five games with the Miami Heat’s summer league team in Las Vegas, Clavell averaged 12.4 points and 1.4 assists. He shot 41 percent from 3-point range and made 11 of 12 free throws.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch