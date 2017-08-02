RAIN IN NORTH TEXASCurrent Conditions | Live Radar | Share Photos | Facebook | Twitter | Weather App

Grand Canyon National Park Launches Search For Fort Worth Woman

August 2, 2017 2:53 PM

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities are searching for a Texas woman who’s been reported missing at Grand Canyon National Park.

Park officials say 38-year-old Sarah Beadle of Fort Worth had reservations to stay at the Bright Angel Campground on Tuesday but didn’t arrive.

They say she was hiking down the South Kaibab Trail and her backpack was found near the junction of the South Kaibab Trail and the River Trail.

Park officials say Beadle was hiking with two children — ages 10 and 11 — who are safe and accounted for.

They say Beadle is an experienced backpacker and hiker who last hiked at the Grand Canyon in 2002.

