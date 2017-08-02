Mortuary Shut Down After Inspection Finds Mold, Maggots

CARLISLE, Ohio (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — An Ohio crematory has been shut down by the state after several unrefrigerated bodies were found to be decomposing, including one covered partly in mold, another that had begun to mummify and a third that was being eaten by maggots.
The Ohio Board of Embalmers and Funeral Directors voted Monday to suspend the license of Premium Mortuary Services in Carlisle.
The board says an inspector visited the mortuary last week after receiving a complaint. Upon arrival, he noted a slight odor of decomposition coming from a garage door that was slightly ajar. Inside he found two coolers not functioning.
The board’s report says seven bodies were not embalmed and not refrigerated properly. One had been at the facility since February.
The mortuary did not respond to a request for comment.
Here in North Texas, more than half a dozen decaying bodies were found inside a vacant funeral home in 2014. Workers at the Johnson Family Mortuary left eight bodies, including a baby that had been dead for two years, inside the Fort Worth building when they complied with a notice to vacate. One of the owners, Dondre Johnson, was later convicted of abuse of a corpse.
