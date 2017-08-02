CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
Producer: ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Delayed To Maintain Quality

August 2, 2017 6:51 AM
Filed Under: CBS All Access, Spock, Star Trek, Star Trek: Discovery, The Walking Dead, Trekkies, Vulcan

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The premiere of “Star Trek: Discovery” on CBS’ subscription streaming service, CBS All Access, was postponed nine months to maintain the quality of the brand.

Executive producer Alex Kurtzman told the Television Critics Association Tuesday that they “spent a lot of time” discussing how to create this new world for TV that felt authentic to the “Star Trek” universe.

Also during that time, executive producer Bryan Fuller decided to exit the series as showrunner to focus on other projects.

Kurtzman said “it became clearer and clearer” that the targeted January debut would “compromise the quality of the show,” so it was pushed with the blessing of CBS Chairman and CEO Leslie Moonves.

“Star Trek: Discovery” stars Sonequa Martin-Green of “The Walking Dead,” as central character, First Officer Michael Burnham. She’s the foster daughter of the Vulcan Sarek, who is Spock’s father.

“We are telling a story that we believe in. Everyone is so passionate. The craftsmanship here in our entire company, behind the camera and in front of the camera, is nothing short of stellar,” said Green.

Kurtzman also debuted the theme song for “Star Trek: Discovery” performed by a 60-piece orchestra. It plays homage to the original theme and the entire song will play under a credit sequence in each episode.

The timeline for the series is 10 years prior to the original series, or TOS, as Trekkies say.

Executive producer Akiva Goldsman said, “We are going to cross paths with components that ‘Trek’ fans are familiar with, but it is its own standalone story with its own characters and its own unique vision of ‘Trek.'”

“Star Trek: Discovery” also stars Jason Isaacs, Michelle Yeoh and Shazad Latif.

The series premiere will broadcast on CBS Sept. 24. Immediately following, the first and second episodes will stream on CBS All Access. New episodes going forward will be available on Sundays.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

