Texan A Finalist In New Potato Chip Flavor Contest

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A Texas woman is hoping to find a “chunk of change” at the bottom of a potato chip bag.

Ellen Sarem is one of three finalists in the Lay’s “Do Us a Flavor” contest. The snack food company has been holding contests for new potato chip flavors since 2012.

Sarem, who lives in San Antonio, pitched the idea of having a chip that tastes like a hard shell taco. “Crispy tacos are my fiancé’s favorite food,” she said. “It’s something that I cooked for him when we first started dating.”

Sarem said that after some practice she perfected the traditional dish at her home, so the idea of morphing the recipe into a potato chip made sense. “We have taco night a lot, so when I entered the contest it was like a no brainer. I had to do crispy taco.”

Her creation is up against chips that taste like fried green tomatoes and ones that taste like everything bagels with cream cheese.

Bags of the crispy taco chips, as well as the two others, are already for sale across the country.

Lay’s is asking fans to try all three flavors and vote for their favorite by October 8. Voting can also be done via Twitter and Instagram using the hashtags #SweepstakesEntry along with #VoteEverythingBagel, #VoteFriedGreenTomato or #VoteCrispyTaco.

America’s vote will ultimately decide the $1 million grand prize winner.