CBSDFW Hosts Heated Debate On Future Of Obamacare

August 3, 2017 10:20 PM By Jack Fink
FORT WORTH (CBS11) – CBSDFW hosted a Facebook Live discussion on Obamacare Thursday night.

Political reporter Jack Fink asked the panel if they agree with President Donald Trump who says Obamacare should be left to implode.

Ret. Lt. Col. Allen West said, “When do we stop being held hostage by the insurance companies? That’s the real question.  When do we stop being held hostage?

Vickie Parker, who is on Obamacare, said,”When we move from a for profit system to a not for profit system in our health care delivery.”   

“Being a veteran, the only example of a single payer system in America is the VA Hospital, way wrong answer,” said West.

You can watch the entire Facebook Live discussion here.

