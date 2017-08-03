Crash Between SUV & Motorcycle Leaves 1 Dead In Dallas

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas police has identified the man killed after a late night crash between an SUV and a motorcycle.

Investigators say Courtney Goodwin was riding the bike at a high rate of speed on Groveview Drive, near Kiest Boulevard, just after 9:00 p.m. Wednesday. A man in an SUV had pulled out of an apartment complex and was traveling on Groveview when Goodwin slammed into the vehicle.

Witnesses told police Goodwin may have been racing someone in white pickup before the the accident.

The driver in the SUV isn’t believed to have been injured. Goodwin, 29, was taken to Methodist Dallas Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Police are still investigating the exact cause of the crash, but so far no charges have been filed.