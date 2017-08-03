CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
1980s Rapper Kidd Creole Arrested In Fatal Stabbing

August 3, 2017 5:31 AM
Filed Under: Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five, Kidd Creole, Nathaniel Glover, rap, Rapper, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Stabbing

NEW YORK (AP) — One of the founding members of the 1980s hip hop group Grandmaster Flash and The Furious Five was arrested in New York in connection with the fatal stabbing of a homeless man, police said.

Nathaniel Glover, 57, also known as The Kidd Creole, was arrested Wednesday night on murder charges. Information on his lawyer wasn’t immediately available.

The stabbing happened in midtown Manhattan shortly before midnight on Monday. Police said the 55-year-old victim was found with multiple stab wounds to his torso. It’s not clear what sparked the stabbing.

Police described the victim, who lived in a shelter, as a level 2 sex offender. His identity has not yet been released.

Video shows a handcuffed Glover, his gray hair pulled back into a tightly-wound pony tail, being escorted out of a police precinct Wednesday night.

Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five is best known for their 1982 rap song, “The Message.” The group was formed in the late 1970s in the Bronx.

The group was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2007, the first rap act to be inducted into the hall.

