Missing Texas Woman Found Dead At Grand Canyon National Park

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. (CBSDFW/AP) — Authorities searching for a Texas woman who was reported missing at the Grand Canyon while on a trip say she was found dead.

Grand Canyon National Park officials say 38-year-old Dr. Sarah Beadle of Fort Worth had reservations to stay at Phantom Ranch on Tuesday but didn’t arrive.

On social media, Beadle’s husband Scott confirmed her death saying that during a hike one of the children was suffering from heat exhaustion and they ran out of water while hiking. “Sarah left Laura & Evan in a safe location while she went ahead to get water and some help.”

Search teams discovered her body Wednesday afternoon.

Park officials say the family was hiking down the South Kaibab Trail. Sarah’s backpack was found near the junction of the South Kaibab Trail and the River Trail.

“Somewhere along the trail she made a wrong turn and got lost” said Scott Beadle.

Park officials say Beadle was hiking with two children — ages 10 and 11 — who are safe and accounted for. “Another hiker found Laura and Evan, gave them some water and escorted them to the camp” said Scott.

They say Beadle was an experienced backpacker and hiker who last hiked at the Grand Canyon in 2002.

“She was on a trip with the kids visiting national parks, but I don’t have all the details,” said Beadle’s older brother Charles Lawrence Springer, of the Baton Rouge area in Louisiana. “I know they had gone to Yellowstone (National Park) as well.”

“Sarah loved traveling with her family and sharing so many wonderful experiences with all of us’ said her husband on Facebook. “I thank you all for your continued prayers and support.”

Park Officials say about a dozen people die in the Grand Canyon each year.

