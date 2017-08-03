Tasha’s KRLD To Do List August 3-6, 2017

CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLD4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North […]
105.3 The Fan4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204Contest Rules Station Phone: 214-525-7000 Call The Studio: 877-881-1053Text The Studio: 43733 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with […]
CBS 11 NEWS THIS MORNING: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:30 AM To 7:00 AM

Tasha’s KRLD To Do List August 3-6, 2017

August 3, 2017 6:30 AM
Filed Under: Concerts, Entertainment, Events In Dallas, Fort Worth, fun, Let's Play Gaming Expo
Mariah Carey performs on stage during New Year's Eve 2017 in Times Square at Times Square on December 31, 2016 in New York City. (credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

The AAC is going to be busy this weekend. Lionel Richie and Mariah Carey are playing the AAC tonight. (8/3)

Queen featuring Adam Lambert are playing the AAC Friday night. (8/4)

John Mayer is playing the AAC Saturday (8/5)

The Mayor’s Back to School Fair is Friday (Aug. 4) from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. at Fair Park. Parents and children can find everything they need to prepare for the school year including complimentary school supplies for Dallas schoolchildren (who meet eligibility requirements); free health, dental and vision screenings; immunizations; haircuts; and the latest information on education, health and social services. The Fair also will feature musical entertainment, kids activities, and games. Just bring a photo ID, proof of income and proof of residency.

It is Dollar Days at the Dallas Arboretum. The garden is offering $1 general garden admission, $5 for parking, and $1 admission into the Rory Meyers Children’s Adventure Garden for the month of August. Dollar Days food includes $1 sodas, juice and frozen pops, $2 root beer floats and hotdogs, and $4 brownie sundaes.

Kris Kristofferson is playing the Verizon Friday night. (8/4)

The Let’s Play Gaming Expo is Saturday and Sunday at the Irving Convention Center (8/5-6) It celebrates all of gaming, be it board, card, or video. Children 7 and under get in free of charge at the Expo!

The DFW Record Show is at the Hurst Conference Center Sunday. (8/6)

There is a National Farmers Market Week Celebration Sunday at Dallas Farmers Market. (8/6)

Grand Funk Railroad is playing Billy Bob’s Saturday night. (8/5)

Primus is playing the Southside Ballroom Sunday (8/6)

US Women’s Open Professional Women’s Bowling Championship is Sunday at Plano Super bowl (8/6)

Lindsey Buckingham and Christie McVie are playing Winstar Sunday (8/6)

Roadhouse with After Party is at the Texas Theater Saturday night. (8/5) See the greatness that is Patrick Swayze and Sam Elliott on the big screen and then check out the Round house kick post party set by DJ DeadWax.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch