Tasha’s KRLD To Do List August 3-6, 2017

The AAC is going to be busy this weekend. Lionel Richie and Mariah Carey are playing the AAC tonight. (8/3)

Queen featuring Adam Lambert are playing the AAC Friday night. (8/4)

John Mayer is playing the AAC Saturday (8/5)

The Mayor’s Back to School Fair is Friday (Aug. 4) from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. at Fair Park. Parents and children can find everything they need to prepare for the school year including complimentary school supplies for Dallas schoolchildren (who meet eligibility requirements); free health, dental and vision screenings; immunizations; haircuts; and the latest information on education, health and social services. The Fair also will feature musical entertainment, kids activities, and games. Just bring a photo ID, proof of income and proof of residency.

It is Dollar Days at the Dallas Arboretum. The garden is offering $1 general garden admission, $5 for parking, and $1 admission into the Rory Meyers Children’s Adventure Garden for the month of August. Dollar Days food includes $1 sodas, juice and frozen pops, $2 root beer floats and hotdogs, and $4 brownie sundaes.

Kris Kristofferson is playing the Verizon Friday night. (8/4)

The Let’s Play Gaming Expo is Saturday and Sunday at the Irving Convention Center (8/5-6) It celebrates all of gaming, be it board, card, or video. Children 7 and under get in free of charge at the Expo!

The DFW Record Show is at the Hurst Conference Center Sunday. (8/6)

There is a National Farmers Market Week Celebration Sunday at Dallas Farmers Market. (8/6)

Grand Funk Railroad is playing Billy Bob’s Saturday night. (8/5)

Primus is playing the Southside Ballroom Sunday (8/6)

US Women’s Open Professional Women’s Bowling Championship is Sunday at Plano Super bowl (8/6)

Lindsey Buckingham and Christie McVie are playing Winstar Sunday (8/6)

Roadhouse with After Party is at the Texas Theater Saturday night. (8/5) See the greatness that is Patrick Swayze and Sam Elliott on the big screen and then check out the Round house kick post party set by DJ DeadWax.