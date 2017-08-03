Warm And Steamy Weekend Ahead For North Texas

Yesterday High: 81.. Rain: 0.43”..Normal High: 97..Normal Low: 76*
- A few showers around today…MUCH warmer.
- Cool front Friday may NOW stay to our north.
- A warm and steamy weekend ahead.
- Watching for morning storms Sunday.
- 59” above normal at DFW for 2017.
Today: Mostly to partly cloudy and warmer. 20% chance of showers. Mainly south of DFW. High: Low 90s. Wind: NE 5 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy and humid. Patchy morning fog. Low: Mid to upper 70s. Wind: Lt. Var.
Friday: Increasing clouds. 20% chance of storms. Cool front stalling to our north. High: Low 90s.
Saturday: Partly cloudy and steamy. 20% chance of storms. High: Mid 90s.
Sunday. Cloudy and warm. 30% chance of morning storms. High: Low to mid 90s.
Monday and Tuesday: Cloudy and humid. Good chance of showers and storms. Highs: 80s.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and storms. Highs: 90s.