CBS 11 NEWS THIS MORNING: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:30 AM To 7:00 AM

Warm And Steamy Weekend Ahead For North Texas

August 3, 2017 6:19 AM By Dan Brounoff
Filed Under: 1080 KRLD, dfw, Humid, Meteorologist Dan Brounoff, North Texas, Rain, Texas, Weather

Yesterday High: 81.. Rain: 0.43”..Normal High: 97..Normal Low: 76*

  • A few showers around today…MUCH warmer.
  • Cool front Friday may NOW stay to our north.
  • A warm and steamy weekend ahead.
  • Watching for morning storms Sunday.
  • 59” above normal at DFW for 2017.

Today: Mostly to partly cloudy and warmer. 20% chance of showers. Mainly south of DFW. High: Low 90s. Wind: NE 5 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy and humid. Patchy morning fog. Low: Mid to upper 70s. Wind: Lt. Var.

Friday: Increasing clouds. 20% chance of storms. Cool front stalling to our north. High: Low 90s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy and steamy. 20% chance of storms. High: Mid 90s.

Sunday. Cloudy and warm. 30% chance of morning storms. High: Low to mid 90s.

Monday and Tuesday: Cloudy and humid. Good chance of showers and storms. Highs: 80s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and storms. Highs: 90s.

 

