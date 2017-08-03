Yu Darvish Thanks Fans, Defends Himself In Full Page Ad

DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) – Yu Darvish still has love for the metroplex.

The former Texas Ranger took out a full page ad in Thursday’s edition of the Dallas Morning News to thank fans for his 5 1/2 years with the club.

In addition to the Ace thanking the fans, he also defended himself from his detractors.

While admitting that his greatest regret as a Ranger was the 10 runs he gave up to the Miami Marlins in his last start, he also said, “There were a small number of voices that said, ‘Darvish only cares about strikeouts.’ Although I may have had strikeouts in my mind, fans, team, teammates and team staff were always my top priority.”

This is a classy move. Now go win a World Series @faridyu! pic.twitter.com/3p4S6tgAIg — Vanessa (@vanessgph04) August 3, 2017

The full ad reads:

“Thank you very much for the past 5.5 years since 2012.

“Coming from Japan, I could not have adjusted to the new environment if it weren’t for all the courteous fans, teammates, team staff and all affiliates who supported me. It is my biggest regret that I gave up 10 runs on my last outing as a Rangers.

“There were a small number of voices that said, ‘Darvish only cares about strikeouts.’ Although I may have had strikeouts in my mind, fans, team, teammates and team staff were always my top priority.

“Thank you very much for everything!

“Please take care!

Yu Darvish”

The Rangers traded Darvish to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday for three minor league prospects.

One young Rangers fan expressed her sadness over Darvish leaving in a video posted on youtube.

Darvish will make his Dodgers debut in New York against the Mets on Friday.